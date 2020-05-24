Prince of Arcot calls for peaceful co-existence

CHENNAI: Extending Eid al-Fitr greetings, the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, called for peaceful co-existence of all faiths and for goodwill among the followers of various religions. The Prince appealed to all citizens to build a united and democratic India.
