The sigh of relief when your street is no more a containment zone...

It was the feeling of a caged bird released for the residents of second and third streets in Anna Nagar of Tiruchy, when their localities were freed as containment zones.

Published: 24th May 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Barricades set aside at Second Cross Street of Anna Nagar in Tiruchy after containment was relaxed | MK Ashok kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It was the feeling of a caged bird released for the residents of second and third streets in Anna Nagar of Tiruchy, when their localities were freed as containment zones. The streets were made containment zones in the first week of April after three residents who had attended Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi returned here. The streets had been cordoned off with barricades and police personnel had been deployed there. The restriction were eased a week ago and barricades were removed.

The locals say they had a hard time getting groceries and vegetables during the period. “Only few people were allowed outside at a time to buy essentials. But, with groceries and rations running out all the time, it was challenging to make ends meet every day. Also with no source of income, many families here couldn’t afford much,” says Umar Farook, an auto driver residing in the area. “I did not have work too and hence income.” “Many residents are well-off, but a huge chunk are daily wagers and pursuing small businesses. They had no source of income.

They couldn’t afford to even buy rations,” says Imran who works at a shop in the bazaar near Singarathopu. Difficult times bring out the best in people. “Some youth in the area attempted to help. They collected money as donations and bought essentials for the needy. At times, they even cooked food and distributed it in the neighbourhood,” says Kumaran, another resident.

The corporation arranged vans to sell bags of assorted vegetables. But, the vehicles turned up at the two streets in Anna Nagar only twice. Also, relief from non-profit organisations and volunteers couldn’t reach the residents of the containment zones. Vehicle movement had been restricted. But as a relief, some had parked their vehicle outside the containment zones. When they couldn’t find some essentials and rations around, they took the vehicles to go to nearby shops.

