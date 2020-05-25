COVID lockdown, fungal disease pulp prospects of mango farmers in Dharmapuri

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: What is a summer spent without relishing the king of fruits?

Looks like planthoppers have had a good share of mangoes in Dharmapuri farms, leaving its cultivators, whose livelihood has been already at stake due to the lockdown, in a bigger quandary. Now, adding to their insecurities is the pulp industries' rejection of their produce in its entirety. Thanks to black mold disease, which has forced them to rely on the State government this season for fair compensation to tide over the financial crisis.

With over 2,000 hectares of land dedicated for mango cultivation, Dharmapuri is one of the largest producers of this fruit in Tamil Nadu. Almost every farm in the district has mango trees, providing seasonal income to farmers.

Although the severity of drought in the district is not like in the previous years, the business has been very dull this season, said K Kathir, a farmer from Marandahalli.

"We had ideal weather for mango cultivation this time. However, a sizable amount of this year's mango produce has gone to waste as there was no market to sell during most of the lockdown. Besides, the suspended air services have also affected the export of pulp to European countries. So, the pulp industries are forcing us to sell the produce in the local markets," he said.

ALSO READ | Bihar's 'Mango Man' develops new variety, names it 'lockdown'

Pest, not lockdown, the real villain

Dejected by the lockdown and rejected by the traders is yet another farmer S Kannan from Karimangalam. Half of the yield from his three-acre-land has been decimated by the black mold disease.

Urging the State government to provide compensation for his loss, Kannan said that the situation of other mango cultivators from Palacode and Karimangalam was no different.

"I had spent Rs 15,000 per acre to cultivate the mangoes. Many farmers like me have spent all their savings on purchasing water from private vendors. Unfortunately, the trees also got infected by the disease," said Kannan.

Sale on in full swing

Additional Director of Agriculture Marketing Department Sakthivel told The New Indian Express that the district administration has procured nearly 200 kilograms of mangoes from cultivators in the municipality limits.

"There is a high demand for mangoes in the district and we have been selling them along with other vegetables and fruits in more than 13 vehicles within the municipality limits. The mangoes are sold at a price between Rs 70 and Rs 160. Besides, the sale in rural areas has also picked up well," he added.

'Disease containable'

Explaining the cause of the fungal disease, Project Director of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Shanmugam said the infection in mangoes is due to sooty mold spread by planthopper insects.

"The growth of fruits is affected when the insect secretes honey dew material on any part of the tree, thereby reducing photosynthesis. The sooty mold can be easily contained. Farmers can approach the KVK to learn cultivation techniques. We will also recommend them suitable fertilizer and fungicide to fight the mold."

Key Points

# The fungi produce mycelium, which is usually superficial and dark. They grow on flowers, old leaves, stems and fruits.

# It thrives on the sugary secretions of planthoppers

# The disease is severe in old and dense orchards where the intensity of light is low. Trees exposed to eastern side have fewer incidences while those in the middle of the orchard have more incidences

# Continuous and heavy rainfall washes down the sooty mold substance but high humidity proves congenial for the fungus' growth

# The infection results in reduced fruit produce and causes falling of fruits

# The affected fruits will have black spots on their skin and will usually be sold for a low price