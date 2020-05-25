STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five held for prostitution racket in Coimbatore

Crime

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Five persons were booked on charges of running a prostitution racket near Saravanampatti, here. They will be remanded on Monday, said the police.

Sources state that S Sadham Hussain (29) from Kuniyamuthur and H Fiaz (27) from Podanur hired rooms at a private lodge at Chinna Mettupalayam near Saravanampatti and had been with their girlfriends aged 19 and 21, respectively, on Friday and Saturday there.

On Saturday evening, a four-member gang entered their rooms and assaulted them. The four staff, who tried helping their guests were also hacked. The assailants decamped with Rs 40,000 cash and silverware, the police said.

One of the women stated above made a complaint to the police that she was abused by her lover. This in turn saw the police probe into the matter and later book Sadham Hussain and Fiaz, apart from the lodge owners M Roshini and Sivakumar (25) from Tirupur, one P Chandru alias Ranjith (29) from Neelikonampalayam, under the provisions of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

One more person, identified as Sudha from Chennai, who allegedly runs the sexual racket is absconding.
Two special teams have been formed to catch the robbers.

