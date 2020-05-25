STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Get tested for COVID-19 or don't enter street: Neighbours tell returnees in Coimbatore

Similarly, the department said people visiting Coimbatore from other districts showing no symptoms of COVID-19 could be home-quarantine for 14 days.

Published: 25th May 2020 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

mask seller, Chennai coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Facing severe backlash from neighbours, a number of people who returned home from other parts of the State are approaching the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), here, to take COVID-19 test.

They claim their neighbours are insisting that they get tested for the infection before entering their locality. Besides, there were instances like employees of private companies, inmates of ladies hostels approaching the health department to get a certificate declaring them to be COVID-free.

In the case of private employees, their employers reportedly permit them to enter the premises after confirming that they are free from the dreaded viral infection, according to the sources. However, the health department said that not all who come to the district from other parts need to take the test unless they have a travel history to Chennai or other States.

Similarly, the department said people visiting Coimbatore from other districts showing no symptoms of COVID-19 could be home-quarantine for 14 days. S Sukumar (35) from Saravanampatti said, "My mother works as a home nurse in Hosur. Following the relaxations, I brought her to my house here. But, my neighbours insisted me to take COVID-19 test for her. They are reluctant to allow us into the area."

A health staff said, "A week ago, a couple approached us seeking the COVID-19 test. They claimed the village heads wanted to confirm they weren't COVID-19 positive." An official at DDHS Office, said, "A few ladies hostels are demanding that the inmates undergo the test for coronavirus. We are attending five to 10 people daily, who want to be tested for COVID-19."

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar told TNIE that the people with ILI or SARI symptoms could undergo the COVID-19 test at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) or ESI Hospital.Ramesh said the people arriving from other districts with no symptoms could undergo home-quarantine. “Nobody should compel anyone to get tested for coronavirus,” he stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Coimbatore COVID testing Coimbatore COVID returnees
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp