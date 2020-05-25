Get tested for COVID-19 or don't enter street: Neighbours tell returnees in Coimbatore

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Facing severe backlash from neighbours, a number of people who returned home from other parts of the State are approaching the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), here, to take COVID-19 test.

They claim their neighbours are insisting that they get tested for the infection before entering their locality. Besides, there were instances like employees of private companies, inmates of ladies hostels approaching the health department to get a certificate declaring them to be COVID-free.

In the case of private employees, their employers reportedly permit them to enter the premises after confirming that they are free from the dreaded viral infection, according to the sources. However, the health department said that not all who come to the district from other parts need to take the test unless they have a travel history to Chennai or other States.

Similarly, the department said people visiting Coimbatore from other districts showing no symptoms of COVID-19 could be home-quarantine for 14 days. S Sukumar (35) from Saravanampatti said, "My mother works as a home nurse in Hosur. Following the relaxations, I brought her to my house here. But, my neighbours insisted me to take COVID-19 test for her. They are reluctant to allow us into the area."

A health staff said, "A week ago, a couple approached us seeking the COVID-19 test. They claimed the village heads wanted to confirm they weren't COVID-19 positive." An official at DDHS Office, said, "A few ladies hostels are demanding that the inmates undergo the test for coronavirus. We are attending five to 10 people daily, who want to be tested for COVID-19."

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar told TNIE that the people with ILI or SARI symptoms could undergo the COVID-19 test at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) or ESI Hospital.Ramesh said the people arriving from other districts with no symptoms could undergo home-quarantine. “Nobody should compel anyone to get tested for coronavirus,” he stated.