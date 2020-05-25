NEET coaching to start by middle of June: Tamil Nadu minsiter KA Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government’s residential training programme to prepare government school students for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will start from mid-June, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said on Sunday.

The test is likely to be conducted in July after the completion of CBSE board exams. "Around 7,300 students will be given intense residential training for 35 days in nine colleges across the State," the minister said.

This year’s NEET weekly training was disrupted by the local body elections in December and has not taken off again in most parts of the State. Some government schools resumed coaching in late February and early March. However, it was stopped due to the lockdown.

While students, who can afford private training, have been taking online classes, the only hope for medical aspirants from government schools is the residential training conducted for select students, who perform well in the weekly classes. The minister, however, did not specify the date on which the residential training will begin.

Sengottaiyan also said that private schools should not begin admission process for the academic year 2020-21, until the State Board public exam results are announced for classes 10 and 12. No decision has been made by the government regarding the reopening dates of schools. Further. the minister urged parents to complain to the government if schools demanded payment of term fees in order to conduct special classes for public exams during the lock down.

Safe evaluation

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Post-Graduate Teachers Association members submitted a petition to District Chief Education Officer (CEO) on Sunday requesting to take preventive measures for the safety of teachers in paper valuation centres.They have petitioned to provide masks and gloves to the teachers, and arrange drinking water and food at the evaluation centre