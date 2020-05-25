STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

With 765 new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu tally reaches 16,277

Among the fresh cases, 39 were people who came from Maharashtra, two from West Bengal, and one each from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Philippines, London and Dubai.

Published: 25th May 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

Representational Image. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu went past the 16,000-mark on Sunday, with 765 people testing positive for COVID-19. It had crossed 15,000 cases only the previous day. Chennai, too, crossed the 10,000-mark, with 587 new cases.The Statewide tally now stands at 16,277 and Chennai, 10,576. 

Among the fresh cases, 39 were people who came from Maharashtra, two from West Bengal, and one each from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Philippines, London and Dubai. Two men aged 45 and residents of Thiruparankundram were among the six who tested positive in Madurai on Sunday.

They used to work as security guards at a bank in Royapettah, Chennai.Eight deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the toll to 111. Six were from Chennai, while one was from Chengalpattu and the other  Tiruvallur.Seven of them suffered from co-morbid conditions.  

A 62-year-old man and a 46-year-old man died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Saturday.  A 50-year-old man from Chengalpattu and 65-year-old man from Tiruvallur district, died within hours of being admitted on Friday.

A 52-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman died at Stanley Hospital on Saturday. A 68-year-old man and a 57-year-old man died at private hospitals on May 21.  Meanwhile, police are yet to trace a 45-year-old COVID-19 patient who escaped from RGGGH on Friday. He had given fake address and not mentioned his  phone number.

Back from hospital, Chennai man dies

A 54-yr-old male patient sent for home quarantine by a govt hosp on May 18 without exit test 10 days after he tested positive  died on May 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 TN COVID tally Tamil Nadu COVID
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp