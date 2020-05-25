With 765 new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu tally reaches 16,277

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu went past the 16,000-mark on Sunday, with 765 people testing positive for COVID-19. It had crossed 15,000 cases only the previous day. Chennai, too, crossed the 10,000-mark, with 587 new cases.The Statewide tally now stands at 16,277 and Chennai, 10,576.

Among the fresh cases, 39 were people who came from Maharashtra, two from West Bengal, and one each from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Philippines, London and Dubai. Two men aged 45 and residents of Thiruparankundram were among the six who tested positive in Madurai on Sunday.

They used to work as security guards at a bank in Royapettah, Chennai.Eight deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the toll to 111. Six were from Chennai, while one was from Chengalpattu and the other Tiruvallur.Seven of them suffered from co-morbid conditions.

A 62-year-old man and a 46-year-old man died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Saturday. A 50-year-old man from Chengalpattu and 65-year-old man from Tiruvallur district, died within hours of being admitted on Friday.

A 52-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman died at Stanley Hospital on Saturday. A 68-year-old man and a 57-year-old man died at private hospitals on May 21. Meanwhile, police are yet to trace a 45-year-old COVID-19 patient who escaped from RGGGH on Friday. He had given fake address and not mentioned his phone number.

Back from hospital, Chennai man dies

A 54-yr-old male patient sent for home quarantine by a govt hosp on May 18 without exit test 10 days after he tested positive died on May 21.