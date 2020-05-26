STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

A Vellore ‘model’ for Chennai migrant crisis

The trick, officials say, is that the district administration held direct talks with the stakeholders. They negotiated directly for special trains.

Published: 26th May 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants wait to board the special train to Jharkhand in Chennai | Martin Louis

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: When the textile hub of Tirupur and capital city Chennai have been struggling to cope with the migrant crisis, the Vellore district administration has quietly worked out a plan to transport the those stranded here for months.

As per the administration’s data, around 12,000 patients  —stranded at the Christian Medical College — and migrant labourers have been sent back to their native States. The trick, officials say, is that the district administration held direct talks with the stakeholders. They negotiated directly for special trains. The first Sharamik Special left Katpadi junction on May 6 with 1,140 passengers to Jharkhand.

Database collection, assessment, advance movement before boarding the special train and passing of information on the date and time of boarding to the stranded people were part of the plan.“Since there was no data available about the migrants, we thought it is necessary to collect database. Online registration of their particulars were done with the help of translators,” Collector Shanmuga Sundaram explained.

The authorities had a tough time collecting the details because the stranded persons hailed from states including West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and from neighbouring country — Bangladesh.
“We informed 1,436 persons, in a batch, about the date and time of the special train on the day of boarding. They were asked to assemble at three marriage halls where tokens were issued. We led them to the railway station in special buses. This helped avoid congestion,” he added.

In the initial days, several stranded persons thronged the collectorate seeking action. But soon, the positive action invoked confidence. The rest, as they say, is history.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Vellore migrant labourers
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp