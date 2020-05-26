STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 awareness booklet released

The State government on Monday released a seven-page awareness booklet titled ‘Know about Corona’ in Tamil.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday released a seven-page awareness booklet titled ‘Know about Corona’ in Tamil.The booklet carries information on symptoms, how the virus spreads and what can be done to prevent it. Accompanied by graphical illustration that may benefit children, the booklet details how homes and the people in them may protect themselves.

This included having a ‘Corona home monitoring kit’ which has a thermometer and pulse oximeter to keep track of one’s health daily.It also provides information on rules to be followed while on home quarantine and what the family members should or should not do when a member has been placed under home quarantine. This included tips on what those on home quarantine may do to keep themselves mentally healthy. The booklet lists out testing centres in the city and State helpline numbers. It also busts myths on the virus including effect of hot weather on the virus. This has been sent to all District Collectors to disseminate information to the public and can be printed in required numbers and distributed in municipal corporations, municipalities, town panchayats and areas adjoining municipalities and corporations which are thickly populated.

