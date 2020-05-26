STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 lockdown: Meticulous planning, execution saves Vellore from major humanitarian crisis

The Vellore district administration quietly worked out a plan to safely handle and arrange transportation for the thousands stuck up in the district.

Published: 26th May 2020 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Special train ferrying stranded patients from Vellore left for Howrah in West Bengal

Migrant workers wave hands as the fourth Shramik special chugged off from Katpadi railway junction in Vellore district. (Photo | Express)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Meticulous planning and execution as per the plan has led Vellore district administration to avert a major humanitarian crisis when a large number of patients, who visited the Fort City for treatment at CMC Hospital, and inter-state migrant labourers got stuck there for weeks due to the lockdown.

When several places, including the textile hub Tiruppur and Chennai and its suburbs, struggled to deal with the agitated migrants, the Vellore district administration quietly worked out a plan to safely handle and arrange transportation for the thousands stuck in the district.

Until now, about 12,000 patients and migrant labourers have been sent back through special trains, for which, the State government spent its own money without depending upon the home states.

"We evolved a plan to deal with the stranded patients and migrant workers. Accordingly, we executed it resulting in smooth handling of those stuck up in the district," Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram told TNIE.

The district administration opened direct channels with the authorities of the Railways to operate special trains to ferry the stranded persons. The first Sharamik Special left Katpadi junction on 6 May with 1140 passengers to Jharkhand.

Database collection, assessment, advance movement before boarding on special train and passing of information on the date and time of boarding were part of the plan.

"Since there is no data available on the migrants, we thought it necessary to collect database and assess the nature of the stranded persons. Online registration of particulars of the people were done with the help of translators," the collector explained.

The authorities had a tough time in collecting the database and document them because the stranded persons hailed from states including West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and from neighbouring country-Bangladesh.

SMSs were sent, well in advance, to the mobilephones of the people on the date and time of train in which they were to board.

According to Shanmuga Sundaram, "We informed 1436 persons, in a batch, about the date and time of the special train on the day of boarding. They were asked to assemble at three marriage halls where tokens issued. We led them to the railway station on specially arranged buses."

"This helped unnecessary congestion and hassles at the railway station," he noted.

In in the initial days, several stranded persons thronged the collectorate seeking action to arrange for their return but the Revenue and Police department authorities empathetically handled them without giving room to any troubles.

Government departments including Revenue, Police, Health and others concerned synchronised perfectly to execute the plan for sending back the stranded patients and guest workers even as they remained focused on mobilising available resources to check the progress of the dreaded virus COVID-19.

"About 12,000 stranded patients and guest workers have been sent back so far without a single law and order problem," the collector said.

A thousand Bangladeshi nationals were sent back by arranging flight as well.

All the stranded persons sent back through train were distributed with food packets and water by Vellore district administration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vellore covid lockdown Vellore COVID 19 Sharamik Special train
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp