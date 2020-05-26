STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Kohli cut’ helps keep this 80-year-old barber stay relevant

The lockdown has not downed his energy nor his passion in the field for over 60-long years now.

80-year-old Thangavelu at work at his salon in Karur | Express

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Winners are not those who never fail, but those who never quit, goes a saying. True to it is Thangavelu an 80-year-old barber in Karur. The lockdown has not downed his energy nor his passion in the field for over 60-long years now. Started in 1960, his salon in Thavittupalayam was one of the oldest in the district. It was ten years back that he shifted to another location. After opening his shop after the lockdown relaxation, he says he gets the usual crowd to get hair cut or shaving done. His adaptation to the current trend attracts many youth.

“Nowadays, many people want hair cut like cricket players. So, I give a ‘Kohli cut’, he said, and added that he costs same for haircutting even after the lockdown. He disinfects his shop with turmeric water and neem.

Recollecting his childhood days, he said that when his father passed away, he had to make a difficult choice between pursuing studies and taking up a job. “I chose the latter and joined my uncle’s salon, where I learnt the techniques, and set up my own salon at the age of 19. I cost 6-8 annas or haircut and 2 annas for shaving,” he recalled.

He said that his children insist he quit and take rest, but he refuses. “I cannot give up on what I love to do. I have no plans of retiring. I will continue this profession till my last breath,” he said ardently. The octogenarian has for a long time been awaiting elderly pension fund from the government.

