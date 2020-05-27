‘Allow 50% crew to help with filming’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RK Selvamani, president, Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI), representatives of Small Screen, actor Khusboo and others on Tuesday called on Information Minister Kadambur Raju and urged him to allow at least 50 per cent of the crew, including artists and technicians, during shooting. They government has allowed only 20 persons for shooting.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Minister, Selvamani said despite permission, shooting could not be started because of the insufficient number of workers allowed. The Minister conveyed to them that a decision on allowing more persons for shooting would be taken after consulting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.