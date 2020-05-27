DMK forms seven legal teams to assist leaders fight cases

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi’s arrest and complaints against MP Dhayanidhi Maran, the party has formed seven legal teams, comprising 100 advocates, to offer assistance to its leaders.DMK president MK Stalin has divided party units into seven zones. Stalin alleged that AIADMK and the Centre were falsely implicating DMK leaders.MP and noted advocate P Wilson told Express, “several fictitious complaints have been registered against our leaders. Hence, we have to protect them.”