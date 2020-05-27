Plea for contempt proceedings against MP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A High Court advocate has sought consent of Advocate General Vijay Narayan to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against RS Bharathi for his remarks that elevation of people from scheduled caste as judges was nothing but alms provided by Dravidian movement.

The petitioner A Antony Raj submitted that while addressing a meeting on February 14, the MP made statements against judges of the HC and judges belonging to SC community that were derogatory.