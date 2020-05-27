Sanghamitra express travelling from Bengaluru to Danapur will not stop in Tamil Nadu stations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Benglauru – Danapur (Bihar) Sanghamitra express train will not stop in any stations in the State including Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Chennai Central. It is one of the 200 trains introduced by the railways during lockdown to facilitate the return of stranded people.

When the ticket booking was opened on May 22, passengers were allowed to book the tickets from stations in Tamil Nadu also. However, as the State government is yet to sanction approval for the train operation, railways has removed the stoppage for the trains at Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Central stations in both directions.

The train will leave Bengaluru at 9 AM and reach Kuppam station in Andhra Pradesh at 10.36 AM after stopping at Bengaluru Cantonment, Krishnarapuram and Bangarapet.

Beyond Kuppam, the train will only stop at Gudur station in AP at 5.43 pm skipping the stations in the 395 km track falling in Tamil Nadu, said official sources.

Tickets booked from stations originating and terminating falling in the State will be cancelled and full fare will be refunded, added sources.