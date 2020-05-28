After Chennai trip for computer training, two Tirunelveli prisoners test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Two inmates of the Central Prison in Palayamkottai tested positive for COVID-19 here on Thursday.

Sources said the two who were convicted in different cases had recently returned from Puzhal Central Prison where they had attended a computer training programme.

“Upon their arrival, their swab samples were collected by health officials for RT-PCR testing. Since the results were positive, both the inmates have been moved to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) for treatment. Further, a test result for another inmate is pending with the TvMCH,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the prison administration disinfected the entire jail building and quarantined a few inmates who were staying with the COVID-19 patients in separate cells.

An official said that about 1500 people including convicts and undertrial prisoners had been lodged in the Central Prison, Palayamkottai.