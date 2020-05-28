Botched up kidnap bid: Family that ‘preys’ together, stays together in jail

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Around 12pm on Wednesday, 26-year-old Pavitharan reached the house of his young relative on Sivakasi-Srivilliputhur road. Riding pillion was a 15-year-old boy, who was carrying a small package with him. Close on the heels of his bike, were Pavitharan's brother and brother-in-law on another bike. The four of them proceeded towards the house. Inside were the 23-year-old relative, her sister, their mother, and grandmother.

Pavitharan and the three others, being relatives of the family, received a welcome, but even before the basic courtesy died down, Pavitharan sprang the surprise. Acting on his signal, the 15-year-old boy took out fistfuls of chilli powder from the package and threw it on the faces of the women, except the 23-year-old one, the recipient of Pavitharan's unrequited love.

In the melee, the four men forced the woman out of the house and made her sit on one of the bikes ridden by Pavitharan's brother; Pavitharan sat behind the woman, holding her onto the seat. The bike sped away; its destination was a waiting car half a kilometre away, police sources told TNIE.

Two years ago...

According to sources, the events that culminated in the abduction attempt on Wednesday began over two years ago when Pavitharan, along with his family, approached the parents of the woman, asking them their daughter's hand in marriage; Pavitharan, according to sources, was obsessed with her, a teacher by profession. The woman's parents, however, turned down the proposal. The next two years were uneventful. However, Pavitharan's mother was in touch with the woman's family. Recently, she came to know that the woman's marriage had been fixed with another man; this she passed on to the family; Pavitharan wanted another go with the proposal. However, the woman's parents didn't budge from their earlier decision. Pavitharan, this time, was not ready to take 'no' for an answer. Together with his mother Subbulakshmi (45), step-mother Loganayaki (48), brother Venkatesh (22), sister Ilakkiya (27), and brother-in-law Sudalai Kumar (28), Pavitharan hatched a plan to abduct and forcibly marry the woman.

The rescue

The woman, shocked at first, regained composure a few seconds into the ride and jumped from the speeding bike in a vain attempt to escape from her abductors; she fractured her leg in the process. Pavitharan and the others stopped their bikes, and recaptured the now-injured woman. They carried her the rest of the way to the waiting car, which sped away towards Rajapalayam.

Shortly after the incident, the Sivakasi emergency control room received information about the abduction and launched a search. Pavitharan's SIM card was traced to Mailaiyadipatti. When a team of police personnel rushed to the spot, they found the four men and three women in the act of forcing the woman into an ambulance. The next couple of hours saw police arresting Pavitharan and four of his family members. Two -- Ilakkiya and Venkatesh -- are at large.

Aftermath

The woman is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sivakasi. The 15-year-old boy was produced before a juvenile court and released on his own bail. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's sister, four -- Pavitharan, Subbulakshmi, Loganayaki and Sudalai Kumar -- were arrested; an FIR under IPC sections 147, 448, 323, 427, 366, 342, 294 (b), 506 (1) read with section 4 of Women Harassment Act were registered. Search for those at large is underway.