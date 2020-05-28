‘Display prices in front of Tasmac’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to file a status report with regards to display of MRP of liquor bottles at Tasmac outlets and other issues relating to the mode of sale. Justice S M Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth gave a direction to this effect while entertaining a PIL from R Kullupadaiyachi from Salem district, on Wednesday. The matter will be taken up on June 25.