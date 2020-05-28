Extortion case transferred to CB-CID

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The cases against Nagercoil youth, who blackmailed and extorted girls has been trasfered to CB-CID. Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Tripathy issued orders to trasfer six cases against the accused. The 26-year-old youth, Kasi, a resident of Nagercoil was arrested by Kanniyakumari Police in April. Police sources said he befriended the girls and extorted lakhs of money from them by blackmailing about posting their intimate pictures on social media.