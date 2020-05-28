STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest dept collects Rs 6 lakh via WhatsApp group for dead guard’s kin

Published: 28th May 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: At a time when people hesitate to donate money towards the forward messages that do rounds on WhatsApp, the forest staff and officials of the Udumalai Division have managed to collect Rs 6 lakh for the kin of a forest guard, who recently drowned while on-duty.

Speaking to TNIE, the Forest Ranger P Dhanapal said that the deceased guard, Chandru (26), was part of a team assigned to remove the elephant's carcass from the PAP Canal on May 9. Two guards and an earthmover were assigned for the task. While the earthmover caught the carcass, the two guards were caught in the swift current. Though one guard was pulled out, Chandru drowned in the underground water passage, forest ranger added and stated that he had only joined duty five months ago.

"After his body was recovered on the next day, many forest personnel decided to offer his parents with compensation and got his mother's - Saranya - bank details. As the money started to pour into her account from the officials, we posted a message in the State-level WhatsApp group of the forest department. On Chandru's birthday - May 21 - we received around Rs 4.7 lakh. Currently, his mother has got more than Rs 6 lakh and the amount is still growing," Dhanapal added.

Forest officials and personnel have made small contributions ranging from Rs 5,000 – Rs 50,000. He stated that once the formalities are over, the government's compensation will be sanctioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WhatsApp
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp