Free ration for family cardholders to continue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that free ration for family cardholders will continue in the month of June also. Tokens containing date and time slot for collecting it would be delivered at the cardholders doorsteps between May 29 and 31. The free items include 1 kg each of rice, sugar and toor dal and one litre of cooking oil.

“People should maintain social distancing and wear masks while collecting their PDS supply. Only in TN, the food security of all family cardholders has been ensured for three months, considering the lockdown,” Palaniswami said in a statement. All cardholders were also provided 5 kg of rice in addition to their monthly limit for April, May and June.