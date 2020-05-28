Nearly 10,000 have beaten coronavirus in TN; 817 new cases recorded

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State crossed 18,000-mark on Wednesday with 817 people testing positive -- the highest single-day increase so far. Six people have died taking the toll in the State to 133. Of the numbers on Wednesday, 139 are people who came from other places -- 138 from Maharashtra and 1 from Kerala. Chennai alone recorded 558 cases.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be holding a discussion with District Collectors on May 29, right before the lockdown ends on May 31. Besides, he will also be holding discussions with the health experts committee on May 30. With 567 people being discharged on Wednesday, so far 9,909 people in the State have successfully beaten the virus.

Nodal officer for Chennai, J Radhakrishnan said that the Corporation has not reduced testing rates in the city. “Even today, our average testing is 3,700 per day. The city is doing the highest tests in India and as per needs. The allegations that the Corporation has reduced testing is false,’’ he said.

The city now has 6,307 active cases and registered 95 deaths. Addressing reporters, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar here on Wednesday said that the city has 485 containment zones currently and the population density is the biggest challenge for containment. “In one square kilometre, 5,500 to 6,000 people live here whereas outside the city, it will only be 600 to 700. So the spread is intensive here,’’ he said.

Radhakrishnan said asymptomatic people must also get tested, within 5-10 days of coming in contact with an infected patient. “If they test early, their test results may show negative. What if they turn positive later?,” he said, adding that there are 24 testing labs in the city and they are not overburdened. He also said that people were welcoming Kabasura Kudineer.