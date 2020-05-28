Parents stung by viral bug, stifled financially by lockdown

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Stung by the Coronavirus bug and stifled financially by the lockdown, many parents of the school-going children claim that the decision of some private school managements to start online classes has landed them in troubled waters.

Ask Janani, a mother of two, studying in classes III and VIII, she would say that classes I to IX going online from June 1 forced her to buy two desktops and web cameras for her children. "This comes at a time when I am the only bread winner of the family as my husband has lost his job due to the lay-off in his company. And, I am using the only laptop in my house for my office work," he said.

Her problems are not ending here. Speaking to TNIE, Janani said that she is finding it very difficult to make her class III son sit in front of the computer for online classes. "I also have to sit with him when he attend the class," she said.

Another parent, Balamurugan, also said that it is difficult for him to make his class I son attend online classes, as he just has one smartphone, that he uses for official purposes. "In my view, online classes are not at all necessary for primary students. Plus, it will affect the parents," he said.

Follow UNICEF guidelines

Regional Co-ordinator of Forum for Child Friendly Schools (FCFS) cum Headmaster of Dr T Thirugnanam Primary School (government-aided school) K Saravanan said that the main motive behind the decision of the private schools is to collect fees from the students. "As per UNICEF guidelines, it is not advisable to start online classes at this time, as it will affect the psychology of the students," he said.

Classroom learning can't be substituted

Meanwhile, General Secretary of State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, said that he had given a representation to the Home Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs and Commissioner of School Education for withdrawing online classes.

"Online teaching cannot substitute the classroom learning experience. Learning is a two-way process. Online courses are purely a market-driven concept to facilitate the investor earn maximum profit with little investment," he said.

There's adequate time

Tamil teacher and Kala Kala Vaguparai Forum Founder R Siva also said that the schools should not hurry to finish the syllabus for primary, middle school classes. "There is adequate time to learn the subjects," he said.

He further stated that majority of the students are studying in government and government-aided schools. "The pressure of online classes are being exerted only on the students of private schools, and the motive behind this is fees," he added.

Positives of online classes

For the founder of MS Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation Dr C Ramasubramanian, online classes have some positives. "In these lockdown days, most children are whiling away time by using electronic gadgets. Online classes will help them learn subjects for at least three hours in a day. Anyway, it is a temporary alternative and will help introduce themselves to the subjects," he added.