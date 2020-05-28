Six people who flew from Chennai to Salem test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

SALEM: Six people from Chennai who arrived at Salem Airport on Wednesday have tested positive for COVID-19.

Flight services at Salem airport resumed after two months with the arrival of a flight from Chennai carrying 56 passengers, which landed at 8.20 am. Later, the same flight took off from Salem to Chennai at 8.50 am with 48 passengers.

Salem health officials quarantined all 56 passengers who arrived from Chennai at a facility in Karuppur and took swabs from them for testing.

After the test results which came out on Thursday indicated that six of the passengers were positive for COVID-19, they were admitted at the isolation ward of Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) and their condition remains stable.

Meanwhile, an accused who was arrested by Salem city police in a sexual harassment case tested positive for COVID-19.

The Salem Steel Plant police arrested the resident of Fairlands on Wednesday. Before remanding him in prison, a COVID-19 test was done for him and the result came out as positive.

Following this, he was admitted in the isolation ward at GMKMCH and his condition remains stable. Police officials attached with Steel Plant police station who questioned the accused were also isolated.