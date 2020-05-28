State Board evaluation of Class 12 starts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The evaluation of Class XII State board exam answer scripts began on Wednesday. Despite the lockdown, the government decided to start the evaluation process, as the higher secondary exam results are crucial for undergraduate admissions.

More than eight lakh students wrote the board exams in March based on the new syllabus. The State government has issued a detailed standard operating procedure for evaluation centres considering the COVID-19 situation.

More than 200 evaluation centres have been set up, an official from the School Education Department said, adding that seating arrangements for the evaluators would be made, following social distancing norms. All rooms in the evaluation centres will be disinfected twice during the day.