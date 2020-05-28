STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Anna University staff test positive for COVID-19, varsity to remain open

Anna University

Anna University (Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University officials have confirmed that at least three of its staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. Varsity officials told The New Indian Express that their colleagues within the department have been asked to go into home quarantine.

"Two of them are permanent staff and the other is a temporary staffer," Vice Chancellor MK Surappa said. He assured that the varsity will provide any help needed by the families of those affected.

He added that the institution will not be closed because of the outbreak. "The university will continue to function according to government guidelines with half its staff capacity. We were completely closed for over 50 days already," said Surappa.

Anna University has announced a six-day working week, including Saturdays, for staff working in all institutions under it or affiliated to it, starting May 18. Further, faculty members and teaching fellows have been asked to continue their online courses and explore new digital tools to do the same.

All health guidelines including social distancing, wearing masks and sanitation are expected to be followed.

