Three passengers who arrived in Madurai by flight test positive for COVID-19

Officials said a 60-year-old woman coming from Bengaluru and two men aged 38 and 48 who took a flight from New Delhi tested positive.

Published: 28th May 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Circles drawn at the Madurai Airport to ensure that people maintain social distancing. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Three passengers who arrived in Madurai by flight on Wednesday have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said a 60-year-old woman coming from Bengaluru and two men aged 38 and 48 who took a flight from New Delhi tested positive.

"Swab tests were conducted for the three passengers along with 50 others who arrived on the two flights. The three tested positive on Thursday," said a health official.

As the three passengers were already in institutional quarantine, they were immediately shifted to the isolation ward in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) following the positive test.

Of the two passengers coming from New Delhi, one was based in Haryana. All three are natives of Madurai.

“The swab test is conducted for all passengers coming from other states. They are kept in institutional quarantine till the test results. If they test negative, they are advised to be in home quarantine,” said the official.

Meanwhile, all 14 crew on board the flight from Bengaluru have been quarantined and the other 65 passengers are being notified, said IndiGo.

An official statement said the asymptomatic passenger "was discovered to be COVID-19 positive during the mandatory testing at the quarantine facility in Madurai on 27th May."

The passenger observed all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, like other passengers on board the aircraft, it said.

"The operating crew has been home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers, as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff," it added.

The flight was immediately disinfected as per protocol. All IndiGo aircraft are regularly sanitised as a standard operating procedure, it said.

