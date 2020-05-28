STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt agrees to provide paid accomodation for transit flyers

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Chennai Airport Customs ensured smooth clearance of Special Relief flight of Air Mauritius, MK-110, which arrived from Mauritius with 98 passengers.

A man sprays disinfectant near the exit terminal of Chennai Airport | ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what sounds like a solace for the stressed air travellers, the State government has agreed to provide transit passengers with paid accommodation, and they need not be quarantined, according to sources from Chennai Airport. Officials, while speaking to Express, said that the decision to this effect was taken after having discussions with State government authorities and the airlines.  

Meanwhile, Chennai Airport is geared up to start services to Kolkata, as West Bengal is set to resume flight operations on Thursday. Indigo will be operating one flight departing from Chennai at 7.35 pm. In the meantime, the flight from Kolkata will arrive Chennai at 12.55 pm.

The inbound and outbound flight services are likely to be reduced on Thursday, with a total of 38 flights scheduled. This is way less when compared to 44 flights being scheduled on Wednesday. The Airport Authority of India said that on Wednesday, even the flight services to Varanasi resumed.

