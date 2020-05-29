9 test positive for COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Airport

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nine passengers, including five persons from Tiruchy, two from Namakkal and one each from Coimbatore and Erode, who arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday from places, including Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, were tested positive for COVID - 19.

The officials said that the cases would be added into Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai's tally.

According to officials from Coimbatore Airport, a total of 368 passengers arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday by four flight from Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. In which, 202 passengers are native of Coimbatore, 166 are native of other districts. In the nasal swab test taken by the health staff, the nine passengers were tested positive for the infection and others' results came negative.

The official source from district administration said that except the people who tested positive from the district others were sent to their native districts for treatment. According to sources, a 24-year-old man of Rathinapuri and a 37-year-old woman from Kunnathur landed in the district from Chennai on May 25 and May 27 respectively were admitted to ESI and PSG hospital for treatment.

From Tiruchy, a 45-year-old woman, her 49-year-old husband, a 36-year-old woman and her eight-year-old twin sons from Pillaithurai near Musuri were tested positive. All five persons came from Mumbai.

Similarly, a 39-year-old man of Kodumudi in Erode district, who came from Mumbai was tested positive. He was an employee at a private bank in Mumbai and was stranded there during the lockdown. As the domestic flights resumed operations in the country, he flew down from Mumbai to Bengaluru and from there he boarded another flight to Coimbatore where his nasal swab was collected for COVID-19 test.

On the same day (Wednesday) night, he reached Erode and on Thursday morning he was admitted to Government Erode Medical College Hospital in Perundurai. The patient's father is also isolated in the hospital. In another case, two males -- 23-year-old and 44-year-old -- of Tiruchengode in Erode district arrived from New Delhi were tested positive and have been isolated.

Following the report of positive cases, co-passengers who tested negative during the day of their arrival to Coimbatore, have been instructed to keep themselves under isolation for 28 days. According to officials, since the resumption of domestic flights, as many as 10 out of 974 passengers arriving at the Coimbatore Airport have been tested positive for the viral infection.

Nilgiris enters into nil cases:

The Nilgiris district has yet again entered into zero COVID-19 positive cases category, following the discharge of 26-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore on Thursday.

She is the primary contact of one of the four truck drivers who arrived at The Nilgiris from Koyambedu Market in Chennai on May 5.

This is the second time the district is entering into nil COVID-19 cases category, when the Nilgiris was declared as a green zone on April 27. However, the Koyambedu returnees who tested positive for virus put the district back to the active case category.