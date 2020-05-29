STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Conducting exams now can double pressure on students’

It won’t be same ground for all the students if they conduct exams now and that negates the whole idea of education.

Exams

For representational purposes

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the State readies itself to conduct examinations for Class X and XII students, mental health experts say such a move might lead to heightened levels of anxiety among those who take the exams. Students preparing for the exams will have to deal with COVID-19 stress apart from examination anxiety, they add.

“Conducting an exam during these times is not a good idea at all. If students are suffering from COVID-like symptoms or if they are living in a containment zone, it might be putting immense pressure on them. Students might panic even if they slightly sick, which might actually be due to anxiety. Also, when a lot of people are suffering from economical issues and struggling to eat properly, examinations will be an added pressure,” says mental health expert Dr Sivabalan Elangovan.

It won't be same ground for all the students if they conduct exams now and that negates the whole idea of education."At least, the school management can conduct classes for two to three weeks and then go for examinations. Otherwise, hundreds of students will undergo unimaginable amount of mental stress," he says.More than teachers, parents can help children in these situations, says psychiatrist Dr. Vivian Kapil.

“Parents must not put more pressure on children with their expectations. Instead, they must assure the children that it is ok to get whatever marks they can. Also, they must stop watching news on the coranavirus when the child is preparing. Children must be kept away from news as much as possible,” he says.

Sharing positive news about the number of discharged patients and success stories will help change the mindset of children, says Vivian. Children must be assured that the virus can be avoided and still be treated if one tested positive.

Mental health experts also say the stress might lead to difficultly in sleeping and loss of appetite. “Physical health and mental health are inter-connected. Students must be fed nutritious food and enough fluids. Only if they feel healthy, they can prepare for examinations. Even mild dehydration during these times can trigger paranoia. Don’t discuss marks or force targets on children. Rest is most important to fight the pandemic and exam stress,” says Dr. P Vasanth, a psychiatrist from Guindy.

