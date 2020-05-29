DMK doing cheap politics, says food minister R Kamaraj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food Minister R Kamaraj on Thursday alleged that the DMK was indulging in cheap politics as the party is finding it hard to accept the government’s incessant measures to meet the public’s requirements with regard to the pandemic crisis.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Kamaraj said, “DMK MPs TR Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran submitted 98,752 petitions on May 13 claiming that the party received them through the Ondrinaivom Vaa programme. DMK said that the party had fulfilled the requirements of 15 lakh people and the requests in the petitions, which they submitted to the government, were regarding resumption of operations in small and marginal industries, transport facilities, etc.”

“Not one of the 98,752 petitions is regarding the opening of MSME units or transport facility. All are regarding ration supply, and when we enquired, many of the petitioners revealed that they had already received the government’s assistance and they gave the petition only on DMK functionaries’ insistence. So, it has been proven that the DMK MPs were just trying to malign the AIADMK government’s image and to spread false information among the public,” the minister added.