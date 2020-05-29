Hope for returning migrants as TN rural enterprises get Rs 300 crore COVID-19 package

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With rural enterprises in the state having been hit by the lockdown, the state has come out with a massive Rs 300 crore COVID-19 assistance package to benefit 1.4 lakh people under the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project (TNRTP).

The fund for the project, backed by the World Bank, which was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy will not only bridge the supply-chain gap in rural enterprises during the lockdown but also help farmers, producers and women's self-help groups who are in distress amid the crisis.

P Karthikaa, CEO of TNRTP, told The New Indian Express that reverse migration is happening in the state. People from the villages are returning back after leaving jobs in other cities or states and planning to settle down.

The fund will provide hope to these migrants who want to start their own enterprises in the state. While the state does not have proper figures on how many people are returning back to villages, it is learnt that many of the 3994 villages in 120 blocks of the states are witnessing the return of at least 10 to 15 people.

There may be various factors forcing these people to return to their villages following the lockdown. "It could be either hunger or fear of COVID-19 that could have resulted in reverse migration," says Karthikaa.

"We are planning to support 5,000 such migrants, who are skilled and they will be identified by the village poverty reduction (VPR) committee," she says.

Interestingly, the World Bank assisted project which aims at rural transformation through strategies that focus beyond poverty alleviation by building sustainability and prosperity of rural communities through enterprise promotion, access to finance and employment opportunities was implemented during then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's tenure in 3,994 village panchayats of 120 blocks in 30 districts with a total fund layout of Rs 918.20 crore.

However, the government's COVID-19 package will be the first of its kind to provide a stimulus fund to 1,39,574 targeted beneficiaries from various categories including members of women's self help groups, individual enterprises, producer groups, enterprise groups, producer collectives, differently abled and vulnerable members involved in livelihood or enterprise activities and skilled migrant youth returnees to start new enterprises.

Under this package, rural enterprise activities such as production of masks, sanitizer, soap and hand wash, garments, dairy and allied activities, cattle rearing, poultry, piggery, fisheries, small food centres, agri-product sale, small provision stores, production of various raw materials, artificial jewellery, beautician, wood carving/craft works, electrician, plumber, home appliances repairing, computer repairing, cell phone repairing, will be facilitated.

This will assist the rejuvenation of rural enterprises and provide economic empowerment which will not only benefit Tamil Nadu's rural population but also set an example to the nation for regenerating the rural economy, says M Ganesh Kumar, deputy Chief Operating Officer of TNRTP.

SP Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme, K Shanmugam, Chief Secretary, Hans Raj Verma, additional Chief Secretary to the rural development and panchayati raj department, SP Karthikaa, CEO, TNRTP, project staff and beneficiaries participated in the programme.