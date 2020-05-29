STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hope for returning migrants as TN rural enterprises get Rs 300 crore COVID-19 package

The Tamil Nadu government's COVID-19 package will be the first of its kind to provide a stimulus fund to 1,39,574 targeted beneficiaries from various categories

Published: 29th May 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With rural enterprises in the state having been hit by the lockdown, the state has come out with a massive Rs 300 crore COVID-19 assistance package to benefit 1.4 lakh people under the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project (TNRTP).

The fund for the project, backed by the World Bank, which was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy will not only bridge the supply-chain gap in rural enterprises during the lockdown but also help farmers, producers and women's self-help groups who are in distress amid the crisis.

P Karthikaa, CEO of TNRTP, told The New Indian Express that reverse migration is happening in the state. People from the villages are returning back after leaving jobs in other cities or states and planning to settle down.

The fund will provide hope to these migrants who want to start their own enterprises in the state. While the state does not have proper figures on how many people are returning back to villages, it is learnt that many of the 3994 villages in 120 blocks of the states are witnessing the return of at least 10 to 15 people.

There may be various factors forcing these people to return to their villages following the lockdown. "It could be either hunger or fear of COVID-19 that could have resulted in reverse migration," says Karthikaa.

"We are planning to support 5,000 such migrants, who are skilled and they will be identified by the village poverty reduction (VPR) committee," she says.  

Interestingly, the World Bank assisted project which aims at rural transformation through strategies that focus beyond poverty alleviation by building sustainability and prosperity of rural communities through enterprise promotion, access to finance and employment opportunities was implemented during then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's tenure in 3,994 village panchayats of 120 blocks in 30 districts with a total fund layout of Rs 918.20 crore.

However, the government's COVID-19 package will be the first of its kind to provide a stimulus fund to 1,39,574 targeted beneficiaries from various categories including members of women's self help groups, individual enterprises, producer groups, enterprise groups, producer collectives, differently abled and vulnerable members involved in livelihood or enterprise activities and skilled migrant youth returnees to start new enterprises.

Under this package, rural enterprise activities such as production of masks, sanitizer, soap and hand wash, garments, dairy and allied activities, cattle rearing, poultry, piggery, fisheries, small food centres, agri-product sale, small provision stores, production of various raw materials, artificial jewellery, beautician, wood carving/craft works, electrician, plumber, home appliances repairing, computer repairing, cell phone repairing, will be facilitated.

This will assist the rejuvenation of rural enterprises and provide economic empowerment which will not only benefit Tamil Nadu's rural population but also set an example to the nation for regenerating the rural economy, says M Ganesh Kumar, deputy Chief Operating Officer of TNRTP.

SP Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme, K Shanmugam, Chief Secretary, Hans Raj Verma, additional Chief Secretary to the rural development and panchayati raj department, SP Karthikaa, CEO, TNRTP, project staff and beneficiaries participated in the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 package rural enterprises
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp