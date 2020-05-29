STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

If state doesn’t act, Anna University will lose ‘eminent’ tag

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has asked the varsity to submit the letter of commitment by May 31.

Published: 29th May 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University (Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has just three days left to commit to the funds that would help Anna University receive the Institute of Eminence (IoE) status. The Ministry of Human Resource Development has asked the varsity to submit the letter of commitment by May 31.

Varsity officials have urged the government to provide a letter assuring to grant its share of funds, which would help the institution receive Rs 1,000 crore and more autonomy, in addition to the IoE tag.
Noting that the State government need not compromise on the 69 per cent reservation policy or administrative structure, AU Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa told Express that the institution must use this big opportunity to secure the IoE status.

“The government don’t have to spend significantly more than its current expense. We might need an additional `30-40 crore. There are alternative sources for obtaining the State’s share,” he said.

The cabinet committee formed to oversee the varsity’s bifurcation into Anna University and Anna Institute of Eminence, is tasked with deciding on the commitment letter, Higher Education Department principal secretary S Apoorva said.

Speaking to Express, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said that the committee is yet to take a decision and discussions are on.

The committee comprises School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Electricity Minister P Thangamani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan and other officials. However, no member of this committee is an academician privy to the varsity administration.

Govt extends services of varsity staff
Chennai: State government has extended the services of 2,635 surplus non-teaching staff from Annamalai University - who were redeployed in government undertakings. The services of those who complete three years from their appointment date will be further extended by a year, the government has said in an order on Wednesday.

Registration on for free online NEET coaching
Chennai: The State govt has announced that the Department of School Education in association with Amphisoft Technologies E - box will be offering free online crash course to government and government-aided school students registered for NEET 2020. The registration for the course started on Wednesday. This course will be offered for both English medium and Tamil medium students. All the Chief Educational Officers have been informed by the department that all students from government and aided schools who have registered for NEET 2020 can register for this course in the following link: http://app.eboxcolleges.com/neetregister

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anna University Institute of Eminence
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp