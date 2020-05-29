If state doesn’t act, Anna University will lose ‘eminent’ tag

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has just three days left to commit to the funds that would help Anna University receive the Institute of Eminence (IoE) status. The Ministry of Human Resource Development has asked the varsity to submit the letter of commitment by May 31.

Varsity officials have urged the government to provide a letter assuring to grant its share of funds, which would help the institution receive Rs 1,000 crore and more autonomy, in addition to the IoE tag.

Noting that the State government need not compromise on the 69 per cent reservation policy or administrative structure, AU Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa told Express that the institution must use this big opportunity to secure the IoE status.

“The government don’t have to spend significantly more than its current expense. We might need an additional `30-40 crore. There are alternative sources for obtaining the State’s share,” he said.

The cabinet committee formed to oversee the varsity’s bifurcation into Anna University and Anna Institute of Eminence, is tasked with deciding on the commitment letter, Higher Education Department principal secretary S Apoorva said.

Speaking to Express, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said that the committee is yet to take a decision and discussions are on.

The committee comprises School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Electricity Minister P Thangamani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan and other officials. However, no member of this committee is an academician privy to the varsity administration.

Govt extends services of varsity staff

Chennai: State government has extended the services of 2,635 surplus non-teaching staff from Annamalai University - who were redeployed in government undertakings. The services of those who complete three years from their appointment date will be further extended by a year, the government has said in an order on Wednesday.

Registration on for free online NEET coaching

Chennai: The State govt has announced that the Department of School Education in association with Amphisoft Technologies E - box will be offering free online crash course to government and government-aided school students registered for NEET 2020. The registration for the course started on Wednesday. This course will be offered for both English medium and Tamil medium students. All the Chief Educational Officers have been informed by the department that all students from government and aided schools who have registered for NEET 2020 can register for this course in the following link: http://app.eboxcolleges.com/neetregister