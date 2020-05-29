Southern Railway HQ shut after 2 test positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway headquarters in Chennai and two ICF offices have been shut down after officials there tested positive. A top official attached to the Chennai division office, and another official at the headquarters, were confirmed positive. While both of them showed no symptoms, officials have ordered to shut the headquarters building and the division office located in the NGO annexe complex, Park Town.

As a result, all the officials and employees have been asked to work from home and to be available on phone and e-communication. Official sources say the office buildings will remain shut for two days for disinfection. Similarly, two ICF employees also tested positive for COVID 19 on Thursday. ICF management ordered shut the production unit partially and the shell administrative building for two days.

Recently, a woman employee attached to the Controller of Stores office at the Joint Office complex in Ayanavaram tested positive and subsequently died. Since March 23, over 25 RPF personnel attached to various stations have tested positive for the coronavirus in Chennai.