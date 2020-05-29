The bus that went nowhere, thanks to mistrust

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two private buses stood under a dimly-lit overbridge near Gummidipoondi. They didn’t seem headed anywhere. The drivers and passengers were from two places hundreds of miles apart, within the same one country. They spoke two different languages, yet shared a common angst. They did not understand each other, yet recognised the problem they faced – mistrust.

Having lost their livelihood to the lockdown, a group of 30 people from Bihar decided to return home from Chennai. After consulting with their local contacts, they scraped up Rs 85,000 and contacted a private bus operator. The job would cost nothing less than Rs 1.65 lakh, they were told.

So they reached a deal – the passengers, mostly labourers, would pay Rs 85,000 upfront; the balance would be handed over by relatives in Bihar when they got there. The deal came as a relief. Food was bought, water-packed for the three-day journey. They left the city in two buses on Wednesday evening.

They had a good 1,800 km to cover, but the first hurdle came even before reaching the Andhra Pradesh border. Around 10 pm the drivers received a call, after which the bus took a detour and went under the bridge.

The engines went off, replaced by a deafening silence. “The drivers then told us they would not budge unless the full amount is paid,” says Pintu Kumar. The group was shocked. They had not a penny more. The drivers looked as helpless as the passengers. They were following the instructions given to them. And there they sat, in the bus under the bridge, throughout the night.

We visited the spot at 1am, Thursday. Elementary Hindi, broken Tamil, and shards of anger were being traded between the drivers and passengers. “We have not charged them anything yet,” said a driver who did not want to be named. “Even to come this far, I spent money to fill diesel.”

“I do not have a penny extra,” one of the passengers shouted out. “Our relatives are running pillar to post to arrange money for this trip. We can pay the balance only after we reach,” said the passenger, Naveen. The drivers got out and went sat on the roadside, unsure of what to do next. “The owner is not sure they will pay up once they get home,” said one of them.

The air was rife with disappointment and mistrust when we left from there. Later in the day, we tried reaching out to the workers over the phone. They had called up their relatives in Bihar, and asked them to deposit money into their accounts. “We managed to arrange another Rs 35,000. We withdrew and have paid Rs 1,20,000 to the drivers already,” said Naveen over the phone, relieved that his journey has resumed.

“We knew for certain that we had to get back home, come what may. But once we are home, we are not sure what’s next. What life holds for us.” By Thursday evening, Naveen and his friends had reached Odisha-Andhra border — closer home and farther from a livelihood.

THE BUS TO NEPAL

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Murali,* was just beginning the longest trip of his life — to Nepal with 32 passengers. The driver of the Puducherry-registered bus has had a busy time ever since the lockdown was declared. He had already transported migrant workers to Rajasthan and Jharkhand, and now he is on a longer trip, all the way to India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh. “We will be travelling through Ongole, Hyderabad, Nagapur, Allahabad and Gorakhpur before reaching the Sonauli border post in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“I connected with some other people from my country and booked this bus,” said Ramesh BK, a resident of Baglung, a town in the foothills of the Himalayas in Nepal. He added that each of them were paying Rs 8,000 for the trip.

