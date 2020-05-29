STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in Tiruvannamalai, cases in district rise to 352

Of the 48 new cases, 32 are returnees from Mumbai, 5 from Chennai, one each from Bengalore and West Bengal while the remaining are locals.

Published: 29th May 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

The hospital and its surroundings were sanitised by employees of the local body and health workers.

The hospital and its surroundings were sanitised by employees of the local body and health workers. (Photo | Express)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

A woman doctor employed at a government hospital (GH) in Tiruvannamalai district has contracted COVID-19 even as the case count in the district rose to 352 on Friday, officials said.

Hailing from Vellore district, the doctor, an ophthalmologist, was serving at the GH in Polur. She was treated at an improvised COVID-19 isolation ward in the GH as soon as she tested positive. However, later, she was moved to the CMC Hospital in Vellore.

"The doctor of Polur GH tested positive and was put under treatment at the hospital immediately. But she wanted to move to CMC Hospital in Vellore, following which she was admitted there," said a senior officer of the health department.

The outpatient section in the GH has been moved to another area after the doctor tested positive.

The hospital and its surroundings were sanitised by employees of the local body and health workers. Contact tracing has been initiated by the authorities but it is going to be a tough job to identify all those who had come in contact with her.

The doctor is suspected to have contracted the virus from a patient as a large number of migrants have returned to Polur from various places including Karnataka.

Containment, surveillance and fever testing have been initiated in places located around the GH, the officer informed.

The doctor is the 12th frontline worker to contract COVID-19 in Tiruvannamalai district. A block health supervisor, a health inspector, eight nurses of Govt Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital, a lab technician and a senior tuberculosis laboratory supervisor have tested positive already.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 48 new cases -- the highest single day jump -- on Friday, taking the total count to 352, officials said.

Of the 48 cases, 32 are returnees from Mumbai, 5 from Chennai, one each from Bengalore and West Bengal while the remaining are locals.

The new cases included five girl children as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiruvannamalai Covid-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp