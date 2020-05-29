Woman doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in Tiruvannamalai, cases in district rise to 352

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

A woman doctor employed at a government hospital (GH) in Tiruvannamalai district has contracted COVID-19 even as the case count in the district rose to 352 on Friday, officials said.

Hailing from Vellore district, the doctor, an ophthalmologist, was serving at the GH in Polur. She was treated at an improvised COVID-19 isolation ward in the GH as soon as she tested positive. However, later, she was moved to the CMC Hospital in Vellore.

"The doctor of Polur GH tested positive and was put under treatment at the hospital immediately. But she wanted to move to CMC Hospital in Vellore, following which she was admitted there," said a senior officer of the health department.

The outpatient section in the GH has been moved to another area after the doctor tested positive.

The hospital and its surroundings were sanitised by employees of the local body and health workers. Contact tracing has been initiated by the authorities but it is going to be a tough job to identify all those who had come in contact with her.

The doctor is suspected to have contracted the virus from a patient as a large number of migrants have returned to Polur from various places including Karnataka.

Containment, surveillance and fever testing have been initiated in places located around the GH, the officer informed.

The doctor is the 12th frontline worker to contract COVID-19 in Tiruvannamalai district. A block health supervisor, a health inspector, eight nurses of Govt Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital, a lab technician and a senior tuberculosis laboratory supervisor have tested positive already.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 48 new cases -- the highest single day jump -- on Friday, taking the total count to 352, officials said.

Of the 48 cases, 32 are returnees from Mumbai, 5 from Chennai, one each from Bengalore and West Bengal while the remaining are locals.

The new cases included five girl children as well.