STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

40 prisoners test positive among 90 samples collected across TN

Including the ones from Puzhal, 34 inmates took part in the programme and after the lockdown, the 19 were shifted to their respective central prisons in the State on May 22.

Published: 30th May 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after two prisoners in Cuddalore and one in Tiruchy tested positive for the virus, 31 prisoners in Puzhal prison-I and nine from other prisons in the State tested positive on Friday.  Police said that samples were collected from atleast 90 inmates, who were in close contact with the trio while they were lodged in the prison for a para-legal training programme.

Across the State samples were collected from more than 500 prison authorities and prisoners. A senior prison official said that around 60 people, who were considered to be in close contact by the three, were isolated though their results turned negative. “Test results came today and 31 from Puzhal Prison and 9 from prisons of other districts have tested positive,” said a prison official.

The prisons department brought 19 prisoners from eight central prisons in the State to Puzhal for a six-week para legal volunteers’ training programme in the second week of March. Including the ones from Puzhal, 34 inmates took part in the programme and after the lockdown, the 19 were shifted to their respective central prisons in the State on May 22.

Of these, two in Cuddalore and one in Tiruchy developed symptoms and their test results came positive on Tuesday, said the prison official. Meanwhile, a 54-year-old prison probationary officer working at the DGP (prisons) office, died of coronavirus on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puzhal prison Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp