Chennai-Andaman ship services resume after gap

Sheltered waiting facility was provided outside the Port gates for passengers, who arrived from various parts of the city to board the MV Nicobar.

Published: 30th May 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:12 AM

Passengers boarding MV Nicobar at Chennai Port | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The weekly passenger ship service between Chennai and Andaman resumed on Thursday after a gap of 53 days. The passenger ship MV Nicobar left Chennai port to Andaman with 87 passengers. Similarly, MV Nancowry, the passenger ship from Port Blair carrying more than 160 passengers will anchor at Chennai Port on Saturday around 2 pm.

The ship services was suspended due to the lockdown. However, even as the services has resumed, the officials are unsure of the frequency in the coming weeks and it depends on various factors. The passenger service resumed on Thursday after detailed discussion involving the officials of state government, Chennai Port Trust and the Andaman Administration.

The standard operating procedure was strictly adhered under the supervision of the officials of Port Health Office, Tamilnadu Government including Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Port Trust. Sheltered waiting facility was provided outside the Port gates for passengers, who arrived from various parts of the city to board the MV Nicobar.

