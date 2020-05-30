Desilting on war footing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food Minister R Kamaraj on Friday said desilting of waterways in delta districts were progressing on a war footing and it would be completed before the opening of Mettur dam on June 12 as per the orders of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The Minister also said the apprehension of DMK president MK Stalin as to whether the desilting works could be completed ahead of June 12 has no basis.

“The 392 works relating to the desilting of rivers, canals etc, will be completed at a cost of `67.24 crore. Under this, 3,457 km of canals and other channels will be desilted ahead of June 12.