Rs 54 lakh to contain mealybug

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday allocated Rs 54.46 lakh towards protecting tapioca crop in 3,112 hectares in Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Kanniyakumari districts where the crop has been affected by mealybugs.

Using the fund, two kinds of pesticides would be sprayed on tapioca plants and an amount of Rs 1,750 per hectare has been allocated for this purpose. In a statement here, the Chief Minister said tapioca was being cultivated in about one lakh hectares in the above districts and recently, invasive insect mealybug, which created havoc in African countries, has started attacking tapioca crop in Tamil Nadu.

To reduce the impact of this insect, sufficient water should be supplied to the crop, said the CM adding that since this insect attacked the base of tapioca plant, necessary steps should be taken to contain this.

Instruct the farmers

Farmers should not use one pesticide or a mixture of more than two continuously. The CM has also directed the officials to take the instructions to the farmers immediately