STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Schools to sports centres, CM Palaniswami launches many projects

The projects cost Rs 330.96 cr was launched through video conference

Published: 30th May 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

EPS inaugurated new facilities through video conference from Chennai on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated underground sewage systems, combined drinking water projects, community health centres in urban areas, buildings for markets, etc., through video conference on Thursday. The projects costs Rs 330.96 crore.

The underground sewerage systems are at Palanichettipatti town panchayat in Theni district, in Ariyalur municipality and in Chidambaram municipality. He also inaugurated a comprehensive drinking water scheme for Kottivakkam, Perungudi and Muhalivakkam at a cost of Rs 126.39 crore. The CM opened 27 school buildings, two buildings for teacher training institutes, buildings for district-level training institutes etc., constructed at a Rs 57.67 crore.

EPS chairing a review meeting on Kudimaramathu being undertaken by the delta regions in Chennai on Friday

The school buildings are located in Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chenglepet, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thiruvannamalai, Theni, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur and Nilgiris districts. He also declared open a new building costing Rs 15.62 crore in Kancheepuram sports complex, cycling velodrome at TN Physical Education and Sports University complex at Melakkottaiyur in Chingleput district at a Rs 6.97 crore).

CM woos 13 electronic giants
Chennai: Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami has reached out to 13 global heads in the electronic sector, highlighting investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of the State and excellent support for business and industry to further their growth. The CM wrote to CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, President and CEO of Samsung Kim Hyun Suk, CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos, President and CEO of HP Enrique Lores, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp