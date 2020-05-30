Schools to sports centres, CM Palaniswami launches many projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated underground sewage systems, combined drinking water projects, community health centres in urban areas, buildings for markets, etc., through video conference on Thursday. The projects costs Rs 330.96 crore.

The underground sewerage systems are at Palanichettipatti town panchayat in Theni district, in Ariyalur municipality and in Chidambaram municipality. He also inaugurated a comprehensive drinking water scheme for Kottivakkam, Perungudi and Muhalivakkam at a cost of Rs 126.39 crore. The CM opened 27 school buildings, two buildings for teacher training institutes, buildings for district-level training institutes etc., constructed at a Rs 57.67 crore.

EPS chairing a review meeting on Kudimaramathu being undertaken by the delta regions in Chennai on Friday

The school buildings are located in Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chenglepet, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thiruvannamalai, Theni, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur and Nilgiris districts. He also declared open a new building costing Rs 15.62 crore in Kancheepuram sports complex, cycling velodrome at TN Physical Education and Sports University complex at Melakkottaiyur in Chingleput district at a Rs 6.97 crore).

CM woos 13 electronic giants

Chennai: Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami has reached out to 13 global heads in the electronic sector, highlighting investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of the State and excellent support for business and industry to further their growth. The CM wrote to CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, President and CEO of Samsung Kim Hyun Suk, CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos, President and CEO of HP Enrique Lores, among others.