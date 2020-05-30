Tamil Nadu's Namakkal records its first COVID-19 death as 47-year-old lorry driver succumbs to the deadly virus

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district recorded its first COVID-19 death at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital (NGMCH) on Saturday early morning.

A 47-year-old lorry driver from Koothapalli near Tiruchengode, who was first admitted at Tiruchengode government hospital for fever and later shifted to NGMCH died on Saturday.

Health department officials told Express that the swab and blood samples of the deceased were earlier collected for COVID-19 testing.

The test result came on Friday and showed he was positive. Meanwhile, the lorry driver was shifted to the isolation ward at NGMCH on Friday evening as his condition worsened.

The health officials planned to shift him to Karur hospital for further treatment. But, he died at NGMCH on Saturday early morning.

“Despite providing our best efforts, he passed away on Saturday morning. We do not know about his contact history,” health department source said.

NGMCH dean Dr Shantha Arulmozhi also confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Namakkal and said it would be announced officially.

In Namakkal, a total of 78 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 and except the deceased lorry driver, the remaining 77 persons got cued and discharged from the hospital.

The last patient was discharged from the NGMCH was on May 13, following that Namakkal was placed in the orange zone.

District collector K Megraj said that the deceased lorry driver returned to Tiruchengode only on Wednesday night from Srikalahasti in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, where he stayed for the past three days.

Earlier, he had also travelled to Mumbai. He was having a high fever when he arrived at Tiruchengode and got admitted in the government hospital, the next day.

“His body would be cremated on Saturday and ten family members would be allowed to participate in the funeral function. His wife and son would be isolated at NGMCH after the funeral function. The doctors and other healthcare professionals who attended to the deceased would also be quarantined,” Megraj added.