College student beheaded in Tamil Nadu over community clash?

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A decapitated body of a youth was found on the outskirts of Thalaivanvadali village near Authoor on Friday. The deceased has been identified as P Satyamurthy (20), a third year BCom student at a private arts and science college here. He was a resident of Thalaivanvadali.

Sources said that Satyamurthy was decapitated by an unidentified gang in an abandoned building on the outskirts of Thalaivanvadali.

The police suspected a caste-based motive for the gruesome murder. They said that the deceased belonged to caste-Hindu community, and was booked twice before for abusing youth of scheduled community.

Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan said four special teams have been formed to nab the suspects. The head was found around 500 metre away from the body on Saturday, he added.

Meanwhile, kith and kin of the deceased staged a protest demanding an immediate arrest of the suspects.

Over 100 police personnel have been deployed at Thalaivanvadali and Authoor to avert any untoward incident as it was suspected to be a clash between two communities, sources added.