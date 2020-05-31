Releasing movies on OTT platform unhealthy for the cine industry: Tamil Nadu Minister

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said that releasing movies on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms is unhealthy for the cine industry.

Raju was replying to reporters seeking his comments on the controversy surrounding the release of Jyothika-starrer Ponmagal Vanthal on an OTT platform. Raju said that the issue had global undertones and seeking clarification from offshore conglomerates was not in the ambit of the State or the Central governments.

However, Raju said that such practices were unethical, adversely impacting the lives of hundreds of theatre workers. "In the 100 years of cinema history, movies have been released via cinema halls, entertaining audience and benefiting hundreds of workers associated with it," he said.

The minister expressed his reservations as to whether online platforms could have the same reach as compared to cinemas. While stating that putting curbs on OTTs was difficult, Raju said that the issue could be resolved amicably by holding talks with producers, cinema hall owners and distributors. "The government will provide necessary assistance to resolve this problem," he said. Earlier, the minister opined that releasing movies via OTTs would cause revenue loss to the government.