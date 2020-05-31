Thanks to you, we have reached home safely: Tamil Nadu migrant couple to NGO READ

By Express News Service

ERODE: Ellaiappan (55) and Sathyamma (50) plodded down the Sathyamangalam main road under the scorching sun with over weighed rag bags on their head. They are one among the thousands of migrant labourers who have set off on foot with the hope to reach their homes due to the distress caused by the lockdown.

That afternoon, social workers of Rights Education and Development Centre spotted the couple resting under a tree near Bannari check-post. The NGO director, Karuppusamy said, "The couple had walked around 70 km from Coimbatore. When we enquired about their whereabouts, they said that they were working at a dyeing unit in Coimbatore since last December and in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, they were stranded with no food and shelter."

The couple left for their home town, Raichur in Karnataka, which is around 770 km from Coimbatore. "We immediately alerted the Tahsildar and initiated the process for availing e- pass. Meanwhile, we provided them with food and accommodation," Karuppusamy said.

After receiving the e-pass, on Friday evening, the volunteers arranged a car to ferry them till Chamraj Nagar District in Karnataka- Tamil Nadu Border. From there, a bus ticket to Raichur was booked for them.

After reaching home safely, the couple sent gratitude to the volunteers who helped them. Ellaiappan said, "We were tired and helpless. The only option to reach Karnataka border was to cross the forest but it was risky as there are a lot of wild animals. When we thought we might not reach home and would die of starvation, these volunteers came to our rescue."