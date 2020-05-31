STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for poaching hare, posting video in Tamil Nadu

The trio was arrested under section 9 of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. The black-napped hare comes under schedule IV of the wildlife protection act 1972.

Screenshot from the TikTok video. (Photo | SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials of Madukkarai Forest Department arrested three persons who poached a black-napped hare and posted it on Tiktok on Saturday.

After killing the hare, the trio shot a video and posted it on Tiktok, in which they were seen feeding the meat to a dog. The Forest Department has also imposed a fine of `7,000 each against Karthik (18), Kumar (23) and Thamizvaanan (20), all hailing from Mettuvavi village near Madukkarai.
 
The trio was arrested under section 9 of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. The black-napped hare comes under schedule IV of the wildlife protection act 1972. "They have alleged that the black-napped hare was killed accidentally, while they were travelling in an auto and later, Karthik thought of feeding them to the hound dogs. Meanwhile, Kumar and Thamizhvaanan helped Karthik in taking the video and posted it on Tiktok," said a forest department official.

"The incident happened a few days ago. After the video surfaced among the Forest Department staff circle, we caught them on Saturday. During the investigation, we found that the trio had no history of such illegal activity," said an official.

