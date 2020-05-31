STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two transgenders among six air passengers tested positive in Coimbatore

After collecting their swab samples, residents of other districts were allowed to travel home; those from Coimbatore were put in quarantine.

Published: 31st May 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

A medic arranges tubes after collecting swab samples for COVID-19 tests at Government Medical College in Jammu Wednesday May 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Six fliers tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. They were among a group of 409 fliers, who landed at the Coimbatore International Airport.

Four persons, including two transgenders, are from Coimbatore, the remainder are from other districts. According to the Health Department officials, 409 passengers arrived from New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai at Coimbatore airport on Friday. Among 409 people, around 200 were from Coimbatore.

After collecting their swab samples, residents of other districts were allowed to travel home; those from Coimbatore were put in quarantine. The officials said two transgenders -- aged 29 and 30 -- from Pollachi; a 50-year-old man and 40-year-old woman from Ganapathy tested positive for the virus. The two others tested positive are a 60-year-old man from Salem and a 51-year-old transgender from Theni.
 
The Health Department in Coimbatore has notified officials concerned in other districts about the arrival. The four infected persons from the district have been isolated at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coimbatore Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp