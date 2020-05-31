Two transgenders among six air passengers tested positive in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Six fliers tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. They were among a group of 409 fliers, who landed at the Coimbatore International Airport.

Four persons, including two transgenders, are from Coimbatore, the remainder are from other districts. According to the Health Department officials, 409 passengers arrived from New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai at Coimbatore airport on Friday. Among 409 people, around 200 were from Coimbatore.

After collecting their swab samples, residents of other districts were allowed to travel home; those from Coimbatore were put in quarantine. The officials said two transgenders -- aged 29 and 30 -- from Pollachi; a 50-year-old man and 40-year-old woman from Ganapathy tested positive for the virus. The two others tested positive are a 60-year-old man from Salem and a 51-year-old transgender from Theni.



The Health Department in Coimbatore has notified officials concerned in other districts about the arrival. The four infected persons from the district have been isolated at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.