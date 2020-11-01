As the pandemic stalls admissions, Madras University faces fund crunch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras is facing financial crunch and has been unable to pay pension benefits to its retired employees promptly, a senior official from the varsity told Express on the sidelines of its senate meeting on Saturday.

The university’s financial status was reviewed during the meeting and the government is yet to clear some grants, the official said.

“There are some payment irregularities. We have not been able to pay pension benefits for over three years now, and paying salaries of incumbent staff has also been difficult,” he added.

With admissions to certain courses hit by the pandemic, the varsity is now digging into various endowment funds to continue operations. “Commerce and science courses continue to be popular. But language and other courses have had very few takers this year. Employability has taken the centre stage in admissions in view of the pandemic,” he said.

University Vice-Chancellor S Gowri told Express that he had written two letters to the government seeking funds for various programmes since assuming charge.

“We will be able to improve the varsity significantly if the grants are released at the earliest,” he said. DMK MLA D Sudarsanam also took part in the senate meeting.

Letters to the Govt

Madras University Vice-Chancellor S Gowri told Express that he had written two letters to the government seeking funds for various programmes. “We will be able to improve the varsity if the grants are released at the earliest,” he said.