Audio clip of TN govt doctor’s association chief threatening Perambalur official goes viral

PERAMBALUR: An audio clip purportedly of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association president scolding the Perambalur Health Services Joint Director on a phone call has gone viral on social media on Sunday.

According to the JD, G Thirumol, the audio clip doing the rounds is authentic. Senthil, the TNGDA president, could not be reached for response.

It is learnt that the call was in the context of the government hospital coming up at Jayankondam. As the services of an additional post-graduate doctor were required at the hospital, last month Thirumol reportedly instructed a female doctor, working at the Perambalur district headquarters government hospital, to visit the Jayankondam hospital twice a week.

The doctor is said to have not gone to the new GH, taking medical leave instead. Unwilling to visit the new hospital for duty, she is believed to have approached Senthil for help.

Following this, Senthil called Thirumol by mobile phone and allegedly threatened him. An audio clip purportedly of this exchange went viral on social media on Sunday.

When contacted, Perambalur Health Joint Director G Thirumol said that four physicians work at the Perambalur GH and he’d instructed one of them to visit the Jayankondam GH twice a week. “If she had told me that she did not want to go there, I would have sent some other doctor," he said.

"TNGDA president Senthil first requested me not to send her. I explained the situation to him. But I don't know why he scolded and threatened me after that,” he said.

“I have complained about this to the director of medical and rural health services and to the health secretary via Whatsapp. I hope they will take action on this," he said.