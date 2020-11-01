Farmers throw ‘open challenge’ at Annamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Tirupur unit of Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhugaapu Sangam, a farmers’ welfare organisation, on Saturday threw an open challenge at state BJP vice-president K Annamalai to participate in a debate and prove that Power Grid Corporation of India’s Pugalur-Raigarh high-voltage direct current project did not affect farmers.

The whopping Rs 5,700-crore project, aimed at linking power grids in northern and southern parts of the country, connects Pugalur in Tamil Nadu and Raigarh in Chattisgarh with 1,830 km-long power lines. In Tamil Nadu, high-tension lines would pass through 15 districts.

In a press meet, association’s representative M Easan announced a prize money of `1 crore to Annamalai if he emerged successful in defending his claims on the project.

“During his recent visit to Tirupur, Annamalai had said that the project is not initiated by the Centre and farmers would not be affected by it. He also claimed that farmlands would be left untouched,” Easan said.